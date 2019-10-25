New home construction in Hamburg gets initial approval

More plans for developing the Hamburg area have cleared the first hurdle.

The Urban County Planning Commission approved a zone change for a 39-acre plot of land at 2575 Polo Club Boulevard.

Ball Homes sought the zoning change in hopes of building 158 homes and townhomes on the property.

This is the second zone change successfully sought by Ball Homes in recent months.

In August, the commission signed off on plans for Ball Homes to build 336 apartment units and a clubhouse on a 30-acre stretch of land near the Blackford Oaks subdivision along Man o'War.

Both zone changes still need approval from the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

