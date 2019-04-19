New initiative gives Fayette County students free books

Kids across Fayette County are having Christmas in April as a part of a free book fair.

Students at 24 area schools are getting two brand new books that they can choose to take home for free.

The cashless book fairs are made possible through the Title One program, which provides additional funds to schools in impoverished areas.

Fayette County has more than 12,000 students in Title One schools.

The program allows for the teachers at these schools to receive four books to add to their classroom libraries.

With the books for teachers and students, it means more than 25,000 new books for the next generation.

The school district has invested around $93,000 into this program.