New caps force Madison County inmate population to other jails

The Madison County Detention Center continues to deal with overcrowding, but new inmate limits are forcing some who break the law to go behind bars in other counties.

The jail is more than double its 184 inmate capacity, and newly-elected jailer Steve Tussey has capped the population at 400.

"Everything is stressed to the limits, from the plumbing access, the showers, the toilets, the food, the medical care," Tussey said.

One cell inside the jail had several inmates sitting on bunk beds, the floor in between beds and in corners. Tussey says this isn't sustainable, and he is calling for a long-term solution.

"We're talking about a new jail facility or maybe to add-on and remodel to the existing facility."

It will come at a cost, and it is uncertain if there is a political will to fund it. Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said the county is still exploring options and wants a return on any investment.