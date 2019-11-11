New lab at University of Kentucky addressing mental health and wellness among military

It has widely been reported that some 20 veterans die by suicide each day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Because of those numbers, there is also a growing need to look at the mental health of active-duty members as well.

At the University of Kentucky, a new program inside the College of Social Work is aimed at not only the mental health and wellness among military members, but it’s also directing students who have served into a career path that will now serve their fellow military members in a much a different way.

Everyday men and women put their life on the line and defend our country.

Chris Flaherty knows that firsthand, he joined the U.S. Air Force right out of high school in 1985.

“It was very rewarding and sometimes challenging, but very rewarding,” said Chris Flaherty.

Flaherty, now retired, is an associate professor within the UK College of Social Work.

He is well aware of the challenges both service members and their families face when it comes to their mental well-being.

“We hear a lot about PTSD, suicides in the military, and those are real issues that deserve attention for sure, but it’s really a high functioning group of people. It’s amazing what our military families can endure,” said Flaherty.

While in the military, Flaherty trained to be a mental health technician, he worked to provide behavioral health services to military members and their loved ones.

“Stigma as far as seeking mental health treatment, behavioral health treatment is a big deal in the civilian populations as well, it’s hard for a lot of folks to reach out for help, and that stigma is really magnified I would say in the military system,” said Flaherty.

Flaherty is working to combat that stigma as the director of the new Military Behavioral Health Lab at UK.

"The college has been building capacity in military behavioral health, education, and research for the last six years. We have been recruiting faculty members and doctoral students specifically to work in this area," said Flaherty.

The lab will focus on data collection and analysis to help the Army look at how it handles mental health, improve services offered, and look at new ways to expand their reach.

UK also offers a unique master’s program through the Department of Defense and Fort Sam Houston.

To date, 70 percent of incoming Army social work officers have a UK degree.

“I had my stigma about social workers, and I did not want to be a social worker,” said Major Douglas Foote, United States Army.

For Maj. Douglas Foote, that stigma has been lifted.

He got his master's degree in social work and was encouraged to get his Ph.D.

Maj. Foote found his way to UK and is now working in the Military Behavioral Health Lab.

Maj. Foote has seen the ups and downs his fellow military members can go through, and he's seen the lifeline a military social worker can be to them.

"It's great to see that soldiers become more resilient after they have had a downfall or some kind of issue they have had and work with, they become a better soldier," said Maj. Foote.

Chris Flaherty and Major Douglas Foote each have their own personal reasons for serving, but it seems each has the same reason for looking out for their fellow military members.

“I’m motivated to be able to see that change, that's one thing I want to do if I can leave the Army and say I’ve made an impact in this way I’ll be happy," said Maj. Foote.

The Military Behavioral Health Lab isn't the only area studying mental health well-being, the UK College of Social Work was recently granted a $1.1 million grant to look at suicide among military members and the impact its exposure can have on those around left behind.