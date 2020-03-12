New logos unveiled for Central Bank Center, Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

On Thursday, Lexington Center Corporation unveiled new corporate logos for Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Bill Owen, Lexington Center Corporation CEO & President says, “The new logos reflect the longstanding tradition of Central Bank and the iconic history of Rupp Arena. It is also an elegant representation of the many upgrades and improvements that have been made to the flagship facility of downtown Lexington and one of the state’s most significant buildings.”

The new logo was designed by Doe Anderson ad agency, based in Louisville, KY.

“The mark incorporates an element of the building’s architecture,” said the logo’s designer, Bill Connelly of Doe-Anderson. “It represents forward and upward motion, giving it an active look, which is so appropriate for the entire building that hosts world-class events and one of the perennial great college basketball teams. It was an honor to work on the logo with our friends at Central Bank, a longtime client.”

Upon completion of a $300 million dollar expansion project in Spring of 2022, Central Bank Center will offer 100,000 square feet of exhibition space, a new 25,000 square foot grand ballroom, 25,000 square feet of meeting space and 50,000 square feet of hospitality space.

