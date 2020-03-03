New mom from Lexington talks to WKYT about deadly Tennessee storm

We've been reaching out to Kentuckians living in parts of Tennessee impacted by the recent tornadoes.

Damage in Downtown Nashville. (WVLT)

They've been sharing photos and detailing the damage left by the storms.

Alex McLean-Sharp is a new mom from Lexington. She lives in Nashville now and her husband was out of town last night.

[At least 19 dead after tornadoes strike Nashville, middle Tennessee]

When the sirens started going off, Alex says she woke up and had just minutes to get herself and her baby boy into a safe part of their home.

They rode out the storm in a windowless room in their garage. She says she was texting her neighbors and checking weather updates.

Alex was pretty lucky, her home wasn't hit and she still has power.

"It was terrifying, definitely surreal," Alex said. "I'm just trying to touch base with all of our friends today, and my co-workers, our neighbors, just making sure that everyone is okay. That's been the hardest part."

Thousands are still without power in Nashville.

Alex said she's in the downtown area and that is certainly not the hardest-hit area. She says she's most concerned for people in other parts of the city.