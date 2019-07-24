New movie shot in Kentucky premiering this week in Lexington

The state of Kentucky is taking center stage Thursday with the premier of a new film at the Kentucky Theatre.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for not only the film's writer and director, but for much of the cast and crew.

The independent film Burning Kentucky has already picked up several awards and for Lexington native Bethany Brooke Anderson having her film premiere at home is better than any script she could have written.

In downtown Lexington at the Kentucky Theatre they are getting ready to roll out the red carpet for the premiere of Burning Kentucky.

The independent film was shot primarily in the state, with a regional crew.

For Lexington native Bethany Brooke Anderson, the film's writer, producer and director it's like bringing her baby home.

"Probably the first time I ever saw the marquee outside of the Kentucky Theatre I wanted to see my name on it and put something here that the audience here would love," said Bethany Brooked Anderson.

Anderson first wrote Burning Kentucky in 2012 and it would take years until it was finished. The film she says tackles some of the pain that happens in Kentucky.

"It's a story about a young girl who is piecing together the pieces of an event that happened in her life that killed her family," said Anderson.

One of the lead characters, Aria is played by another Lexington native 20-year-old Emilie Dhir.

She was cast in the film when she was just 14.

"It's a really intense movie, I mean it deals with a lot of heavy and hard stuff that people really just don't want to talk about, but again I love the way Bethany puts it we are painting a really sad story with a beautiful brush" said Emilie Dhir.

Others like Augie Duke were not native to the state, but she says it feels like home.

She's hoping folks here will love the film as much as others already have.

"We've been really well received, which is super humbling as an actress to be in a movie that people really appreciate and there is a woman director," said Augie Duke.

For Anderson the film has been a labor love that she is just thankful to share with her fellow Kentuckians.

"It means the world to me because it's a dream I have chased for a very long time," said Anderson.>

Burning Kentucky has already picked up five awards including Best Picture and Best Actress at the Mammoth Film Festival.

The movie premieres Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 at the Kentucky Theatre, a red carpet event begins at 7 p.m.