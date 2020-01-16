New name announced for Lexington Center, Rupp Arena

Officials with the Lexington Center Corporation (LCC) announced Thursday that Central Bank has purchased naming rights for the convention and entertainment complex.

The Lexington Center will now be known as the Central Bank Center, and Rupp Arena will be Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

The agreement was between Central Bank and JMI Sports, who controls naming and other media rights for LCC and the University of Kentucky.

According to a news release, Central Bank will pay $1.5 million dollars a year for 14 years for the naming rights.

Central Bank Center is in the middle of a $275 million expansion. The project is expected to be finished in Spring 2022.

Officials say new graphics are being designed that will be on interior, exterior and directional signage.

“The power of partnership enables us to pursue our goal of building an elite athletics department and empowering young people to grow as students, athletes and people,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “Central Bank, the Lexington Center and JMI Sports have all been strong and committed partners of our university for a long time and we are proud to announce this next phase of our partnership.