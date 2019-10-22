New opening date for hotels in Lexington's City Center

The two hotels at Lexington's City Center will open in mid-December.

"Assuming that our construction teams remain on schedule and we pass our inspections, we intend to open both hotels on Dec. 11," Developer Dudley Webb told WKYT.

Webb tells WKYT the opening day for the Marriott and Residence Inn had been delayed a couple of weeks because of construction delays.

There was some confusion because the reservation system for Marriott lists Jan. 1 as when they will start taking reservations. Webb says if you call the local number for City Center's Marriott, you can book a reservation at the hotel. Those numbers are listed on the side of this article.

Both hotel websites had a note about a January 2020 opening date, but Webb says that it is incorrect.

The December date will be considered a soft opening, Webb said.

Webb says the hotels already have bookings for holiday events and guests in December. He says the ballroom is booking for Christmas events.

Webb tells WKYT there's some cleanup and last-minute details to be finished.