New outdoor music festival coming to Keeneland this fall

A new music festival is set to take place on the grounds of Keeneland this fall.

Keeneland officials announced the Railbird Festival Wednesday morning. The music, art and bourbon festival is planned to take place the weekend of August 10-11.

The festival is being produced by AC Entertainment, which also produces Bonnaroo, Forecastle, High Water and other well-known festivals.

Music acts were not announced Wednesday, but organizers say that the festival could have a mix of rock, Americana, folk, bluegrass and more. The lineup, as well as ticket prices, are expected to be released on March 25.

The festival will take place in The Meadow and The Hill, surrounding the historic race track at Keeneland.

According to a news release, organizers chose the name "Railbird" for two reasons. A "railbird" in horse racing is a track regular known for staying close to the action by the rail. To "ride the rail" is to do the same at a concert.

More information is available at railbirdfest.com