New pertussis case reported at Lexington high school

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has announced a new pertussis case at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is a contagious respiratory illness which is spread by coughing and sneezing.

This is the seventh confirmed case in 2019, but it is the first for the 2019-20 school year.

Health officials are recommending high-risk students with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems to take preventative antibiotics.

The contagious disease initially resembles a cold, but it can become more serious over time. The best way to prevent whooping cough is vaccination.

The vaccine's immunity tends to decrease over time, which is why a booster is recommended for older children and adults.