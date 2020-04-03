New phone-only Quibi aims for bite of digital entertainment

Want to see Chance the Rapper prank Hollywood stars? Catch a new action thriller starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz? How about a six-minute edition of “60 Minutes”? There’s an app for that, and more, called Quibi - a snappy amalgam of “quick” and “bite.”

It's a mobile phone-only platform that will release its snack-sized installments of movies and TV shows each weekday.

There will be seven-day-a-week dollops of news, sports and weather, gathered under the umbrella name Daily Essentials, all adding up to a mind-boggling 175-plus programs planned for this year.

Quibi launches Monday in the U.S. and Canada with a 90-day free trial and 50 programs, all in brief segments.