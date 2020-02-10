New police K-9 facility opens in Lexington

City leaders cut the ribbon Monday on the Lexington Police Department’s new K-9 facility.

The new 3,800 square-foot facility has 20 kennels, along with more office and storage space, and a new locker room. (Photo: WKYT/Andrea Walker)

The opening comes just over a year after ground was broken.

The police department outgrew its current facility - the 1968 structure could only house up to a dozen dogs, meaning many K-9’s had to live with their handlers.

Now, the new 3,800 square-foot facility has 20 kennels, along with more office and storage space, and a new locker room.

There’s a designated area for vets as well. Officers hope the added space will lead to fewer injuries.

The city hopes the investment in the new facility will help curb the drug epidemic in Lexington. The K-9 unit was called out for 800 incidents back in 2018, and 66% of those involved narcotics.

The Urban County Council has been earmarking funds for the facility over the past two fiscal years.

