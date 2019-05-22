New prices for Lexington public pools

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government is changing the price of admission for the upcoming season.

The price for children 15 and under has dropped from $4.25 to $4.00 while the cost for adults have received an increase from $5.35 to $6.00. Tax is not going to charged for pool admission this year after it was introduced last year in July.

The Lexington aquatic centers are set to open up on Saturday will close on Monday at 7 PM. The Aquatic centers will have hours from 4-7 Tuesday-Friday next week as school is still in session.

