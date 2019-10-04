New Kentucky program to keep children out of foster care system

The Family First Prevention Act in Kentucky wants to give families resources to help them through rough times before a social worker has to take children away from home.

The Family First Prevention Act is a new Kentucky program. (WKYT)

"That's where our next level of concentration is, how do we start shifting resources more on the front end to stop children from coming into care so quickly," said Commissioner for Kentucky's Department of Community-based Services Eric Clark.

This act provides federal funding, which is typically reserved only for foster care cases. Kentucky started doing it on its own in the fall.

Of the 45,000 children that received preventative services before being taken home, 96 percent stayed in the home once he preventative services were complete, and 86 percent were still with their parents after a year.

The Family First Prevention Act started in Kentucky on Oct 1. Most states have until 2021 to get federal funding.