New program to provide aerospace job training for displaced Kentucky coal workers

State and federal leaders are announcing a new program to help train displaced Kentucky coal workers to enter the aerospace industry.

The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded a $1.5 million grant to Eastern Kentucky University to help fund the Appalachia Aviation Maintenance Technician Training Project. EKU has partnered with several community colleges in the region to provide training for 86 FAA-certified aviation mechanical technicians.

Commission federal co-chair Tim Thomas says jobs in the aerospace industry are in high demand, and the pay is worth pursuing.

"These are high paying jobs," Thomas said. "They are skilled jobs."

Governor Matt Bevin, Rep. Andy Barr and Rep. Hal Rogers attended the announcement at the Central Kentucky Regional Airport in support of the program.

“We need certified technicians in aircraft. We need maintenance technicians. We need pilots," Bevin said. "EKU is one of the finest programs in the county. I would say arguably the best."

The training will allow the workers to accept jobs paying more than $60,000 per year.