New proposal calls for new Tates Creek High School instead of renovations

Fayette County Public Schools may now be looking to build a brand new Tates Creek High School instead of costly renovations.

The school board will discuss the agenda item during the Thursday meeting.

Documents state the costs for a planned renovation approved by the State Board of Education have eclipsed the allowable cost of $190 per square foot.

The school district hasn't released costs for a proposed new high school, but it does say it would be more cost-effective than renovations. The plan is to have an approach consistent with renovations done at Bryan Station High School.

Tates Creek High School was built in 1965 and renovated in 1993.