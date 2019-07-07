New signage to be posted in search for Savannah Spurlock

Friends and family of Savannah Spurlock hope a new batch of signs will help uncover some answers as the search for the missing mother continues.

A post to the Missing Savannah page on Facebook says that 50 lawn signs will arrive in the coming weeks.

Organizers of the page say they will ask local businesses and private homeowners for permission to place the signs on their land.

Ideally, the signs will be able to reach people in the community who might not utilize social media and aren’t able to keep abreast of the search for Spurlock.

Anyone who wishes to provide a space for one of the signs is asked to message the Missing Savannah page.