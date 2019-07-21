Grand opening held for new 'small-format' Target in Lexington

A new Target store has opened on South Upper Street in downtown Lexington.

Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones

The store will be Target's first 'small-format' store in Kentucky.

Corporate leaders say the smaller stores are designed to be more flexible for urban neighborhoods near colleges where a full-size Target wouldn’t fit.

Despite its smaller size, the store will offer many items, including clothes, accessories, health products, and home essentials.

The store will span about 20,000 square feet and employ around 70 people.

The grand opening is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday.

