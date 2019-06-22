New state law and Lexington city ordinance would set restrictions for e-scooters

A new way to roll around downtown could soon be coming to Lexington. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council has worked on creating restrictions for the scooters before they even hit the streets.

Mayor Linda Gorton says, "We know that the council felt that it was important to get ahead of ordinances, rules, regulations, and make sure they're being used in a safe manner."

Not everyone is on board though. Councilwoman Kathy Plomin says she's against the scooters after seeing issues in other cities. "The scooters have come in and have actually been recalled because of the problems," she explains.

The city’s ordinance would set licensing for scooter and bike companies. It also requires companies to pick up stranded scooters within a set period of time. The companies could also face fines if they don’t comply with city rules.

It’s not just the city taking control. The entire state of Kentucky will have new rules for scooters starting on June 27. The law says scooters must operate like bikes. They're also limited to 20 mph.

Some people like Te’Asia Martin say they still have safety concerns though. "I think I would be a little bit nervous actually. I would want a helmet," Martin says.

Martin also says she’s worried about the flow of traffic in an already busy downtown district. "Because some people drive bumper to bumper already. So if someone is on a scooter, I would hope that traffic would slow down or people would learn how to drive more defensively for the people that are on the scooters."

After all the safety concerns, people like Robbie Dye say they're excited for a new opportunity. "For people without cars, it could definitely help with transportation around the city."

