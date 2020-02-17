Newborn calf capturing hearts with unique birthmark

A newborn is capturing hearts with a unique birthmark on his forehead.

There’s an old saying about wearing your heart on your sleeve, but a bull calf in Winchester was born sporting one on his head instead.

the folks at Taulbee Farm are over the moon about the newest addition to their herd.

A jet black bull calf with a distinct white a heart on its head.

And the timing couldn't have been better. The baby boy was born last week, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

"My grandfather passed away in the fall so this is our first valentine's day without him," said Channing Taulbee. So, it's almost like a gift he sent us."

They decided to name the bull calf Cupid and it didn't take long for his arrow to strike Kate Taulbee.

Because Cupid is a bull calf, the Taublees would normally sell him but Kate decided to cut a deal with her husband to keep him.

"He told me that if I could find a news station that was interested in the story that we would be able to keep him on the farm," Kate said

Needless to say, we called, Kate answered, and the rest is history.

"We made a deal, so I'm gonna try to keep him honest," Kate said.

As for all the attention, the Taulbees say Cupid, is milking it.