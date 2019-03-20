Newborn dies days after Whitley County mother was shot, killed

A newborn baby has died days after her mother was shot and killed in Whitley County.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office said 4-day-old Amelia Johnson died Tuesday evening at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The coroner's report lists the cause of death as severe hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy. The report says the manner of death is a homicide.

Amelia's mother, Geri Johnson, died Saturday. Kentucky State Police said a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound was brought to Baptist Health Corbin Hospital where she died.

The baby was delivered and then transferred to the UK Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition before dying on Tuesday.

Investigators continue to look into the cause of Geri Johnson's death.

