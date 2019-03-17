Newborn in critical condition after mother killed in Whitley Co. shooting

A child was delivered but is in critical condition after its mother was killed Saturday night following a shooting in Whitley County.

According to Kentucky State Police, Baptist Health Corbin Hospital contacted them around 6:20 p.m., reporting a pregnant woman had been brought to the ER with a gunshot wound.

When detectives arrived, they learned that 29-year-old Geri Johnson had died of her injuries. The infant was delivered and transferred to UK Medical Center, where it was listed in critical condition.

Troopers say the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

Johnson’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

