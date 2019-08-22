Newly renovated McDonald's near UK's campus is open for business

The newly renovated Lexington McDonald's on South Limestone is officially open for business after three months of construction.

The restaurant, which is located near the University of Kentucky campus, is offering giveaways at the top of every hour Thursday including free Big Macs, fries and Egg McMuffins for a year.

While this McDonald's location isn't new, the building itself is. The employees say it was easier to build a new building than to renovate the old one.

"We were also able to re-situate the building. The last one faced [South Limestone]. This one is sideways so the parking is much easier and the drive-thru to get out of the lot is easier as well, much more convenient," said April Black, McDonald's Director of Marketing.

This location is donating 15 percent of kiosk sales to the Ronald McDonald House in Lexington this weekend.

Next Friday, August 30, before the UK football home opener, the restaurant will be having Spirit Day. Those who come to the restaurant dressed in Kentucky Wildcats gear will get a free small french fry.