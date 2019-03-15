News organizations to highlight most threatened journalists

More than a dozen global news organizations, including The Associated Press, The Financial Times and Reuters, have formed a coalition to spotlight the world's most threatened journalists.

Members of the One Free Press Coalition will publish on their platforms each month a "10 Most Urgent" list of journalists who have been jailed, threatened or attacked for their work.

The formation of the coalition was announced Friday in New York. AP Executive Editor Sally Buzbee praised the effort as a way to bring attention to "the vital cause of reporting without harassment or threat."

Other coalition members include EURACTIV, Forbes, HuffPost, Le Temps, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Time, Wired and Yahoo News.

