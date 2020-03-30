Nice weather drawing large crowds to home improvement stores

After large crowds gathered at home improvement stores over the weekend, Governor Andy Beshear made his feelings known about the situation.

(WKYT)

The governor said if social distancing doesn’t take place, he may have to reconsider how essential those businesses actually are.

There’s a crowded parking lot at the Home Depot on Harrodsburg Road and, during normal circumstance, year you'd expect that this time of year.

A string of days with sunny and warm weather have people thinking about projects they would like to get done, but large crowds are putting these businesses and their employees in a dangerous situation.

“I assume at the store become very quiet and there would be a lot less shopping," one Lowe’s employee said. "We would have not much to do since it was essentials and I think of essentials as emergency fixtures in the home emergency appliances. But we found was completely the opposite. It was an absolute crush of humanity.”

She tells us the company has done some things to promote safety for the customers and employees, but more needs to be done, by Lowe’s and by the people who come to shop there.

A representative from Lowe’s tells us they’re trying to put out signage and push online order and curbside pickup up as a way to eliminate crowds in stores.

The employee says that’s a good start, but asked that shoppers be responsible with what they come in to shop for.

“I just feel like there was a real lack of consideration on the part of the public to really recognize how serious this is not just for not just for them but for the employees,” the employee said.