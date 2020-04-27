Nicholas County baseball coach gives back to senior athletes

Coach Travis Sims is no stranger to overcoming uphill battles. He is now hoping his seniors will do the same as they say goodbye to their final times on the baseball diamond.

In January Sims was diagnosed with Glioblastoma also known as grade four brain cancer.

Sims says he, like his entire team, were looking forward to another season playing baseball but like everything, COVID-19 cut their hopes short.

Sims had planned to be in the dugout in-between treatments. So far he has gone under six weeks of radiation and 42 days of chemo therapy -- with another round ahead.

Despite all the unfortunate turn of events, he says he still wants his seniors to know what they mean to him.

“I love baseball and I love being around these guys and their my family as well away from home," said Sims. " I couldn’t let them down.”

On Monday Sims traveled to the homes of his seniors planting signs for the public to see and appreciate the athlete that lives there.

From here, he tells WKYT's Nick Oliver he doesn't want his players to just learn how to turn a double play but how to be men and face any challenge that may be thrown their direction as they leave high school.

"Whether I win a ballgame that night or not., just having those kids back in the dugout that you know played for you, that means more than anything.”

Sims says all of his seniors have big plans and hopes to keep up with them as they begin the new chapter of their lives.

As of his latest tests, he says things are looking better and is remaining positive during his journey to beat brain cancer.

