Nicholas County family hopes for answers in disappearance case

New court documents link two men to the disappearance of a Nicholas County woman.

58-year-old Lori Feltz was reported missing nearly three years ago.

A U.S. Deputy Marshal filed criminal complaints for 26-year-old Brendan Camous and 28-year-old Clinton Peterson. Marshals say both men failed to register as sex offenders in Kentucky. It is not clear whether or not they are in police custody, or where they are.

"These two convicted sex offenders are predators," said Feltz's sister, Tricia Langley. "My sister is not their first victim."

Court documents say the men lived in a shack in the woods in Nicholas County, the same county where Feltz lived. Peterson's mother, Penny Snapp, used to live on the same property where the shack was. Langley believes Snapp has more information about Feltz's disappearance.

Feltz had a brain injury from a previous accident, leading her family to believe she was taken advantage of.

"My sister was an adult, but mentally she was just a child. She was vulnerable," Langley said.