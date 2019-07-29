Nicholas County man accused of burning down mother's home, killing pets

A Nicholas County man is behind bars after deputies say he burned down his mother's home, killing six pets.

Jody Sapp is accused of burning his mother's house down, killing six pets (Photo: Bourbon County Regional Detention Center)

An arrest report states Nicholas County deputies responded to a home in Carlisle Thursday when crews were battling a fire. The homeowner told authorities that her son, 23-year-old Jody Sapp, set the home on fire.

There were four cats and two dogs inside the home that died as a result of the fire.

A witness told deputies she saw Sapp pour gasoline throughout the home.

Sapp told deputies he blacked out during an argument. He said he started feeling hot, and then he ran outside to get water. He was unable to put out the fire, so he ran away from the scene.

Deputies charged Sapp with first-degree arson and second-degree cruelty to animals. He was placed in the Bourbon County Detention Center