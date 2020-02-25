Nicholas County rallies for coach battling brain cancer

Fans in Nicholas County didn’t show up the start of the boys basketball district tournament just for the big moments, but to lift someone up that has made a career celebrating other’s big moments.

In January head baseball coach Travis Sims was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. The disease is known as grade four brain cancer.

Less than a month since being diagnosed, Sims says an entire community has put him and his family on their shoulders.

“Ever since I was a little kid there used to be a sign when you came into Carlisle that read 'A little town with a big heart,' and they are really showing that right now.”

On the start of the District Tournament, Darby Wagoner launched an idea to raise money for the coach with a silent auction. Wagoner, a senior, says all the items were donated with some being from fans of other schools. She says it was an easy decision to start the fundraiser.

“He has helped so many people in our community and impacted so many I decided it was time to give back to him,” said Wagoner.

This isn’t the first time the coach has seen support pour in. His own baseball team held a fundraiser raising over $2,000 for their coach. Others have sold concessions in hopes of helping.

"Before this happened I might say ‘I love you,’ to my wife, my boys, or my mom and dad but now I tell everyone I love them and you know, it's going to be alright."

Sims has stuck to his faith during the trying times telling WKYT’s Nick Oliver he knows there’s a bigger plan in his diagnosis. He says he finds peace in knowing that.

There is no word on how much was raised through Tuesday night’s fundraiser but Coach says in the meantime he is already making plans to join his team in the dugout in the upcoming 2020 season.

Sims has now undergone one surgery and is now regularly receiving treatments in Lexington.

