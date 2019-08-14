Nicholasville CBD company accepting credit cards again after previous vendor dropped hemp businesses

One business owner in Nicholasville says he is grateful for a solution after facing a major obstacle for the past three months.

The owners of KY CBD Farmacy in Nicholasville say they can accept credit cards again after eventually finding a new company to process the payments. Owner Robert Matheny says it was a long and difficult step.

Their previous credit card vendor dropped them and other hemp- and CBD-based companies back in May, as WKYT reported at the time.

It is just the latest challenge those in the hemp industry have had to face, even as the crop's popularity continues to grow.

"Any other business you start in Kentucky, you start the business, you operate the business," Matheny told WKYT's Garrett Wymer. "When you start a CBD business in Kentucky, it's been: here's a jump, here's a jump, here's a hurdle, here's a brick wall - start over! It's just been a hilarious game of our lives, but we're getting past it."

Many similar businesses - including KY CBD Farmacy itself - had their Facebook pages pulled down for a time this past winter. Hemp farmers have had issues with crop insurance.

Because they could not process credit card payments, Matheny said they also had to stop sales on their website for the past three months - likely losing some customers because of the inconvenience.

In an op-ed submitted Wednesday for publication, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he has worked to alleviate many of the problems those in the hemp industry have faced since the federal farm bill legalized it. He vowed to keep fighting for Kentucky hemp farmers, processors and manufacturers.

