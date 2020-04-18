Nicholasville COVID-19 patient on ventilator now back home

A Nicholasville man is back home after spending seven days on a ventilator fighting COVID-19, according to a news release from Baptist Health Lexington.

Gary Mazza, 73, and his family credit his survival to the team of health care workers taking care of him and their family's faith in God.

Mazza tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25 but was isolating at home before his symptoms worsened the following week. His wife, Cindy, took him to the emergency room March 30 where he was admitted that day.

Mazza spent two weeks in the hospital and was on a ventilator for a week before he was discharged April 13.

"The most important thing I think is that social distancing needs to be done," Mazza said in a statement released by the hospital. "I think that's so apparent. I think that's one of the reasons why Cindy hasn't shown any symptoms and neither has her mother who lives with us."

Mazza is now resting at home. He says he does not know how he got COVID-19.

"He is better, weak but gaining strength every day," Cindy Mazza said in a message to his health care workers, according to Baptist Health. "We know God was in this from the beginning and put you and the whole team in our lives to bring him back to me. We are so grateful. You all will forever be in our prayers."