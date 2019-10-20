Nicholasville teachers organize a 3K for girl with leukemia

Hundreds of people ran a race today decked out in glitter, rainbows and unicorn horns for a young Jessamine County girl.

Six-year-old Molly Reynolds is in the early stages of treatment for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Teachers at Nicholasville Elementary School heard about her diagnosis and came up with the idea for a 3K fundraiser. Magical Miles for Molly raised more than $6,000 that will help pay for her treatment.

Molly was too sick to be at the race, but her supporters jogged around with smiles on their faces in her honor.

"My whole family did our first 3K in July, I didn't really know at the time, but Molly had a huge tumor that was blocking her airway and her lungs and she finished that 3K, and we were really proud of her for doing that," said Theresa Reynolds, Molly's mother.

Molly's parents took her to the doctor just days before her first day of school in August.

"We thought she had a virus but it just kept getting worse," said Theresa Reynolds. "We went back to the doctor and thought it turned into an ear infection."

Not even one week later, she was diagnosed a type of blood cancer.

Her mom says the nationwide shortage of a common chemo drug is weighing on her mind.

"Hearing that in the news is a little bit overwhelming and uncomfortable, but as of right now, we haven't heard anything from our doctors about the shortage impacting us yet," said Theresa Reynolds.

Michelle Hale is one of the race's organizers. When she heard about Molly's diagnosis, she jumped into action.

"We started about a month and a half ago and kind of threw this together quickly because we needed to raise the funds that are needed for her procedures," Hale said.

Molly was too sick to make it to the 3K, but her family made a way for her to be on the sidelines for the grand finish.

"The best part of the race today was when she was on facetime when everyone crossed the finish line, because she was just so joyful," Hale said.

