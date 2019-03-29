Nicholasville Police grieving loss of K9 Benton

Nicholasville Police are grieving the loss of one of their own.

Benton, a six-year-old German Shepherd, worked tirelessly to sniff out illegal drugs in the community.

He'd been with the department since 2014 and succumbed Friday to a sudden illness.

"It was a shock, that's the thing. This was not something that was like Benton's getting older, he's getting sicker, he's feeling bad," said Sgt. Kevin Grimes. "It was literally a situation where Officer Casey went out and noticed he hadn't eaten and he wasn't responding to him and they rushed him to the vet immediately and it started going downhill from there."

For Detective Wes Casey, Benton's handler, the K9 was part of the family.

"He spent eight or ten hours a day with that dog, just like his family, and then spent time with the dog at home, and so he's very upset and so are we here as a department because again, he is a crucial part to the war on drugs here," said Grimes.

The sudden loss isn't just an emotional one. Police dogs like Benton represent a huge financial investment.

"You spend tens of thousands of dollars on these animals with the training and the purchase and then the after, of veterinary care, of food, of all the supplies," said Grimes.

The K9 was named after Brett Benton, a former Nicholasville police officer who was killed in Afghanistan.

Officers said just like his namesake, Benton was a "model employee" who was "always eager to do his part."

"He's wanting out, he's so excited, and to hear Detective Casey talk about it, he was just ready to go to work. Open the door, boom off they went, let's go fight crime."

Grimes told WKYT the police chief is out this week and there have been no discussions so far about whether Benton can be replaced.