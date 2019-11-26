Nicholasville bank robbed, police need help finding suspect

Nicholasville police are investigating a bank robbery.

Police say at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, a man wearing dark clothing went into the Citizens Commerce Bank on Main Street.

Customers inside told police the man pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, pants, blue ball cap, and has a full mustache.

The robbery was caught on surveillance cameras. You can watch that video below.

Police say that and social media has helped them catch criminals quickly.

“With the invention of social media, we’ve been able to solve crimes quickly as opposed to the old days where we actually had to go out and hustle up a lot of work. We rely on the public because we can’t be everywhere, and you guys see more than we do," said Sgt. Kevin Grimes.

If you know who this person is, you can call Nicholasville police at (859) 885-9467.

No one was injured during the robbery.