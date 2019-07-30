Nicholasville boy's 'hero dog' up for national award

A Nicholasville boy's service dog is receiving special recognition.

Alice is getting national recognition for its work with a Nicholasville boy who was paralyzed after being struck by gunfire. (Photo: WKYT)

Antonio Reese was nine when he was seriously injured after suffering a gunshot wound to the face. Now 13, Reese's service animal Alice is now up for the American Humane Hero Dog Award.

Reese's mother Tara Murillo said she is excited to show the rest of the world the difference Alice has made in Reese's life in the years following the shooting.

It happened in 2015 when a man fired shots into his family's SUV. He amazingly survived, but he had multiple brain surgeries.

To help Reese, the community raised thousands of dollars for Alice. The dog alerts his family if he is about to have a seizure so they can get him somewhere safe. The warnings Alice provides could save Antonio's life.

"Half of Antonio's skull is artificial, so if he hits the ground it could be fatal immediately," Murillo said.

Alice was nominated and won the title of Service Dog of 2019, and now she is up for the 2019 Hero Dog honor.

During our interview with Reese's mom, Alice remained by Antonio's side, shielding him from geese.

The family will get to travel to Hollywood in October for a two-hour special about the year's nominees. It will air Oct. 23 on the Hallmark Channel.