Nicholasville boy's 'hero dog' wins national award

A service dog for a Nicholasville boy is gaining national recognition once again by being named American Humane's 2019's Hero Dog.

Alice has been serving Antonio Reese since 2015. Reese was seriously injured when a man fired shots into his family's SUV. Reese suffered a gunshot wound to the face, resulting in multiple brain surgeries.

Alice alerts Antonio's family if he is about to have a seizure so they can get him somewhere safe. Alice provides coverage that could save Antonio's life.

Alice was nominated and won the title of Service Dog of 2019.

Tara Murillo, Antonio's mom, stressed how thankful she is for the organization that provided them will Alice.

"We want to start from the beginning and say a huge thank you to Guardian Angel's Medical Service Dogs. Without them and their true caring love, for doing this, we wouldn't even have Alice. And we wouldn't be here, and Antonio's life could have been a whole lot different. So thank you, and thank you to all supporters, and we love all of you," said Murillo.

The family traveled to Hollywood to be a part of a two-hour special about the year's nominees. The special will air October 23 on the Hallmark Channel.