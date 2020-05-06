Nicholasville church files lawsuit against Beshear over in-person services

A Nicholasville church has filed a lawsuit over in-person services.

The lawsuit specifically mentions Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander.

According to a statement from the church's legal team, a federal lawsuit and a motion for a temporary restraining order have been filed on behalf of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Nicholasville.

They say the lawsuit challenges Governor Beshear’s orders that "prohibit in-person church services and threaten criminal penalties."

“Governor Beshear’s orders unlawfully target religious worship and violate the First Amendment,” said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “The Constitution forbids the government from burdening churches with restrictions that are not imposed on other entities. The fundamental rights of religious Americans who seek to abide by the public health guidelines during this pandemic may not be singled out for onerous restrictions.”