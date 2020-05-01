Nicholasville dentist talks challenges of reopening in era of COVID-19

The gradual opening of Kentucky businesses has begun. Among the businesses reopening are dentist's offices, but a Nicholasville dentist tells WKYT reopening has presented some challenges.

Photo: WKYT/Jim Stratman

"There have been some wonderful things that have happened and also some struggles, just getting back into the swing of seeing patients and some new guidelines and some new safety protocols and things of that nature," says dentist Terri Ware, with M.R. Bishop DMD and Associates PSC.

Terri Ware says that before her office was able to reopen, they had about a four-week buffer.

In that time, workers have drastically changed how they check people in, they've added even more features to help clean patient sites, and increased the amount of PPE that each worker needs to wear. Sometimes, Ware says obtaining the supplies is a challenge in and of itself.

"We're very prepared. But our concern is long term: how easy is it going to be to get stocked back up on this equipment? Because we have put in our orders, but everything is on backorder because there is such a demand," says Ware. "We are 100% ready for opening. We're opening. We're doing it. But we also want to be doing it four months from now."

Ware says that they are reaching out to their patients to schedule procedures and are ensuring them over the phone that the office is clean and the staff is ready.

Ware says they're not restricting the types of procedures that dentists and dental hygienists can perform at the office, but they are phasing in general cleanings.

