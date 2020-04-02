Nicholasville man performs a concert for his mom outside her window

A Nicholasville musician is using his talents to make his mother smile while they're separated.

Scott Collins loaded up his guitar, harmonicas, mic, and amp to take to Cedarhurst at Beaumont, a retirement center in Lexington.

Collins couldn't go inside to see his mother, Jackie Lester, so instead, he set up his equipment and performed a concert for her and all the other residents.

"God gave us a good day to do this, and so I'm happy for her. I'm happy to serve whatever way I can. [She has an] amazing spirit. Just happy despite it all. I wouldn't be," said Collins.

Collins says he was inspired by other social media videos of people singing to others while in quarantine.

He says he hopes to come back each week to sing outside his mom's window.