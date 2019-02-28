Nicholasville mom accused of leaving small children home alone while working

A Nicholasville woman is behind bars after police say she left her small children home alone while working.

A Nicholasville police arrest report says Rachel Lush, 21, left a 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl at home. The boy was wearing only a diaper in the upstairs bedroom with the door shut, and the girl was found crying downstairs with only a diaper on.

The father of the children unlocked the apartment for police 20 minutes after officers arrived on scene to investigate the conditions. There was standing water in the bathtub upstairs, cleaning supplies throughout the house and a marijuana odor.

Police say the father took Lush to work with the assumption a friend would watch the children while they were gone. Lush would admit to officers there were no babysitter arrangements.

Lush is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under. She also had a warrant out for her arrest from another law enforcement agency. She is being held on no bond.