Nicholasville nail salon prioritizing safety before reopening

As business owners across the state rush to reopen, one Lexington nail salon is holding off.

Nail salons are one of several industries allowed to reopen on Monday in Kentucky. Just because they can reopen, however, doesn’t mean they will – at least not right away.

"At the end of the day our main priority is still health," says Kim Huynh.

Huynh owns The Nail Shop at Brannon Crossing. She decided to postpone the salon’s grand reopening an extra week. It’s a sacrifice she’s willing to make to ensure her client’s health and well-being.

"The finances are going to obviously suffer in that week, but we've spent the last two months not making any income, so I feel like just one more week isn't going to make a huge difference," says Huynh.

When the salon does reopen on June 2, clients will have to wait in their cars ahead of their scheduled appointment. They’ll also be required to wear a mask and undergo a health screening.

Payment information will be stored during the booking process, with an added $5 fee to help offset the cost of new safety measures and capacity limitations.

"We just want to make sure everyone is well and healthy and that they know the protocols 100-percent before we reopen to the public," explains Huynh.

All employees at the salon are also being tested for COVID-19 before returning to work.

