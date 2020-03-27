Nicholasville police cracking down on large park gatherings

Large groups of people at parks are not going to be tolerated: that’s the message sent to counties and cities by Governor Andy Beshear during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

This is the kind of scene Nicholasville Police would like to see at public parks. (Photo: WKYT/Jim Stratman)

In Nicholasville, officials are already taking steps to stop gatherings deemed out of compliance with safe social distancing practices at parks.

Out at Green Thumb Park on Friday, conditions are ideal: plenty of open space, not a lot of groups clustered together, even the geese appear to be socially distancing.

But today’s scene is a far cry from what Nicholasville Police saw Thursday night.

"Last night apparently there were groups of people playing basketball, groups of people playing soccer, the playground areas also and you know those are high areas for the potential of contamination and being one-on-one with people," says Sergeant Kevin Grimes.

Sgt. Grimes says that needs to end, and it falls on his department and Parks & Recreation to do that.

"We don't want to be the bad guy and tell people you can't be playing basketball, you can't be playing soccer, but at the same time it's a public health issue that we all have to do our part to get through this," says Sgt. Grimes. "We're going to try to educate people. We're not out here to be the enforcement police for basketball, but we also want to tell people that it is a public health issue. We all need to do our fair share to make this thing go away."

Sgt. Grimes says this is bigger than just an individual, and that's why serious actions need to take place.

"If you choose not to go by the CDC's guidelines then you're putting everyone at risk,” he says. “Not just you, but your family members, other family members, anyone you come into contact with."

The police are asking everyone to be responsible and they're hoping that the scene on Friday is what they'll see for the rest of this COVID-19 crisis.

