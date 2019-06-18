Nicholasville police officer involved in crash with injuries

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a Nicholasville police officer was involved in a crash which has caused backups on U.S. 27.

Officers say the crash involved two vehicles including a police vehicle. A police officer ran a red light on U.S. 27 and struck a van turning left onto Edgewood Drive. Police do not believe an officer was responding to an emergency when the crash happened.

A person in the van and the officer were transported to a hospital, but they are both expected to survive.

Police say northbound lanes of U.S. 27 are currently blocked between Shun Pike and Edgewood Drive while a crash reconstruction is underway.

The crash could affect traffic for two hours.