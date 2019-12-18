Nicholasville police searching for masked robbers

Nicholasville police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery.

A woman told officers she let her dogs outside around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. But when she went back inside, two men followed her into her Parker Place home.

Police say the men were wearing masks and one had a gun.

The robbers demanded money from the two people inside, and the victims said the men left in a couple of minutes.

Investigators don't know if the woman was targeted or if the robbery was planned.

Officers hope people in the neighborhood can help with the investigation.

"I think somebody might’ve seen something and not even realize what they saw," said Nicholasville Police Sergeant Kevin Grimes. "You’re just driving up the street seeing two people walking. They may not have been masked at the time."

Police say any information about anyone looking suspicious in the area will be helpful.