Nicholasville restaurant closing for repairs after Sunday morning fire

A Nicholasville restaurant will be closed for a while after an overnight fire left the building damaged.

Fortunately no one was inside when the fire broke out at Copper River Grill. The fire started after the restaurant had closed. Crews tell us they responded to the scene just before 2:00 a.m.

Firefighters say when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the back building. They think the fire may have started in the kitchen..

"The sprinkler system did activate and help control the spread of the fire, which also caused significant damage throughout the building," says Fire Battalion Chief Johnny Adams

Crews tell WKYT the restaurant will probably be closed for a while for cleanup and repairs.

They say inspectors will determine when the restaurant will reopen.

Fire investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.

