Nicholasville softball tournament raises $5K for nine-year-old with leukemia

Teams playing in a softball tournament this weekend had a bigger goal than winning first place.

Whether they hit a home run or bunted for a single, every player stepped up to the plate with the same purpose in mind, raising money for Caroline Meeker and her family.

"They saw the need and people just started doing things," Caroline’s mom Emily Meeker said.

Caroline is a nine-year-old softball player who was diagnosed with leukemia at the beginning of October.

Anticipating the battle ahead, one of Caroline's coaches organized the Courageous Caroline Coed Softball Tournament to raise money and show the family they have a whole team behind them.

"I can't do a whole lot of things, but I knew softball was something everybody shared in common,” Pitching Coach Bethany Brown said. I figured a softball tournament was my way to give back."

Nicholasville Jessamine County Parks and Recreation donated two slow-pitch softball fields to accommodate the number of teams that turned out to play.

"We had ten teams,” Brown said. “So, we were able to raise over $1,200 just in entry fees."

"We are not surprised that our community would come together, Nicholasville is a special place to live,” Meeker said. “But, we are shocked about just how much."

Drinks and food for the tournament were donated as well. Brown wanted to thank the Bowman family for running concessions all day.

Win or lose, every team hit it out of the park for Caroline, raising $5,000 to donate to her family.