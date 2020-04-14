Nick Richards declares for NBA Draft, will forgo remaining eligibility

Before this college season, UK fans didn't know what to expect from Nick Richards. What they got was an off the charts performance that led Richards to announce Tuesday that he's going to the NBA draft and giving up his remaining eligibility.

In a release Richards said, "my no. 1 goal when I came to Kentucky was to compete for a national championship. I'm sorry we didn't have the chance to play for one this year and bring a trophy home to Kentucky, and although I'd love nothing more than to achieve that goal, it is time for me to pursue my ultimate dream of becoming an NBA player."

Richards was one of four players in the country to average at least 13.5 points per game, at least 7.5 rebounds and at least 2.0 blocks while shooting at least 60.0% from the floor.

The forward from Jamaica was an All-SEC First-Team selection by the league's coaches.

His coach, John Calipari, said: "Of all the kids that we've coached who have elevated and benefitted from the culture we've built here, I would say Nick is at the top of the list."

Fans will remember his huge games against Louisville, Texas Tech and Mississippi State.

NBADraft.net projects Richards to be taken in the second half of the first round of the draft. He joins Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley as Wildcats on this path, and we'll see how this effects the Cats recruiting of big man Matt Harmes whos is transferring from Purdue.

