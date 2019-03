Nick Richards is confident in Kentucky's chances competing in the paint against Wofford in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The sophomore forward said during a Friday news conference Kentucky's frontcourt is "just better than them overall, I think." He also said Kentucky was a superior athletic team.

The comments led to some criticism from head coach John Calipari when he would take the podium minutes later, even though he appreciates the confidence in his player.

"What are you doing, Nick?" Calipari said upon learning about his comments.

Calipari hopes the Richards will take his confidence on the microphone and bring it to the court Saturday.

"If you speak, now what? You back it up," Calipari said. "I love his confidence."

Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 2:40 p.m. on WKYT.