Nightly Facebook post reminds Georgetown neighbors to lock their cars and houses

Neighbors in Georgetown are using the power of social media to keep each other safe.

It’s called the #9pmRoutine. The reminder is posted to Facebook every night at 9 PM. It tells people to remove valuables from their cars, lock the doors, and leave the porch light on.

The reminder started with the Bradford Place neighborhood watch when Geno Ewalt saw more car break-ins and suspicious people walking around at night.

"It's just small enough crimes that gives the homeowner a false sense of security and you shouldn't have to worry about if your doors are locked," Ewalt says.

Neighbors say it's a simple reminder, but forgetting just once could put them or their families at risk.

Quantas Simon says the message is making a big impact. "This is very powerful that people are locking their cars, they’re listening, and they have a voice to tell people to be aware of what's going on. Because without that I wouldn't know that people are out here walking late at night or doing things late at night."

The #9pmRoutine has grown so much that the Georgetown Police Department has even shared the message.

Ewalt says the neighborhood hasn’t experienced any break-ins or theft since he started posting the reminder.

